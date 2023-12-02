Ghanaian music sensation, Efya, dismisses comparisons between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries, stating that Lagos is “bigger” than Ghana.

Efya, during an interview with City FM Lagos, stated that Nigeria’s larger population gives its music industry an edge over the Ghanaian market.

She said that there shouldn’t be any comparisons between the nations, instead collaborations should be embraced.

In her words:

“Nigerian and Ghanaian music markets are not the same. Nigerians are way more than we are in terms of numbers. Numbers really matter now. The number of people that will stream Nigerian music in Nigeria is different from the number of people that will stream Ghanaian music in Ghana. The numbers are not the same.

“In the capacity of numbers, Lagos is bigger than Ghana. It is like the music hub itself. Nigerians are way bigger than we are. So, usually when I see people comparing, I’m like, ‘Do you guys know?’

“There shouldn’t be any comparisons. What I believe that we should is that we should be more collaborative. Find our vibes and put them together to advance what Afrobeats is going to be in the future; for us to be the gatekeepers of our own sound. And I think that’s the power move.”