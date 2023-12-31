Chukwuebuka Ezugha, a skilled Nigerian football freestyler, has stunned the world by setting a new Guinness World Record for the most football touches with his abdomen in one minute.

As seen in the video posted by Guinness World Records on their official page on December 30, 2023, the talented man achieved 152 touches, demonstrating incredible talent and endurance.

The recording body, in a post on their official Instagram page said:

“Most football (soccer) touches with the abdomen in one minute 152 by Chukwuebuka Ezugha.”

Ezugha had previously dazzled the netizens in November with his incredible accomplishment of performing the most arm twists in a 30-second interval while balancing a football on his head.

The talented freestyle rising star has no doubt gained the respect of many supporters and other freestylers.

Watch the video below: