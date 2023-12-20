In Adamawa State, a man identified as Linus Dimas was reportedly arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly killing a court clerk sent to deliver a court summons.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer Suleiman Nguroje, the suspect, aged 43 and residing in Kugama Wuro Jibir, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area, rejected the court summons served by Yauba Usman, a Nasarawo Jereng Area Court staff. Allegedly, Dimas fatally stabbed Usman multiple times with a knife, resulting in severe injuries.

In a statement which reads;

“The suspect, on December 18, 2023, rejected court summons served on him by Yauba Usman, a staff of Nasarawo Jereng Area Court and stabbed him severally with a knife, thereby inflicting deep cuts on him.”

Usman was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.