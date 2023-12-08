Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains resolute, expressing no remorse in handling the situation involving winger Jadon Sancho.

A significant disagreement arose between Ten Hag and Sancho back in September when the manager openly criticized the player’s commitment in training.

Sancho retaliated on social media, feeling unfairly targeted for the club’s poor season start.

Despite the standoff, Sancho refused to retract his comments. Consequently, he has been excluded from first-team appearances and has not featured since.

While speculation surrounds Ten Hag’s future at Man United and the team’s struggles persist, there’s a suggestion that Sancho might rejoin the first-team.

However, when questioned about his approach towards Sancho, Ten Hag affirmed to the independent fanzine, United We Stand, that he wouldn’t alter his actions.

In the midst of these developments, it’s anticipated that Sancho might depart from Manchester United, either on loan or via a permanent transfer, in the upcoming January window.