Big Brother Naija all stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Ilebaye, stirred reactions on social media when she revealed the sum of money that was paid into her account by a mystery man she labeled ‘daddy’ and ‘dollar king’ for her new hair.

In a recently uploaded video on the popular social media platform TikTok, the reality TV star was seen smiling while showing off to the camera.

“So he asked me, “What do you want from my ATM?” Me: “Money to get new hair, daddy.” Him: “How much, my smallie?” Me: “It’s $1,000.” Him: ‘credited the account with dollars.’ Me: ‘That’s my dollar king.’

luxury: “‎How her face become so smooth and clear.”

Mr. Ese Okotie-eboh: “‎if I where you I will invest the money instead of making #1m hair.”

Iammarolyna: “‎You come de fine o and I be no like you before o.”

flourish love: “‎Moi beautiful baby ur skin is glowing.”

Jen_nie: “‎mama i also need moni oo. even of na 20k.”

dorisazorli: “‎my love I need money to pay school fees oo.”

muna__xoxo: “‎hair is hairing, skin is skinning, nobody does it better than my baby baye.”

Cassy: “‎Ilabaye is looking beautiful day by day.”

