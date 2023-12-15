Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has disclosed that her heart was “the most played” this year, 2023.

Recall that the singer suffered heartbreak in July after her fiance, British boxer Ryan Taylor, ended their relationship.

The breakup comes barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

Taking to her Twitter page, DJ Cuppy revealed that fans don’t need to check Spotify to know what was played the most this year.

According to her, her heart was the most played this year.

The heartbroken DJ wrote:

“Meanwhile, you don’t have to check Spotify; my heart was the most played this year.”

See below;

