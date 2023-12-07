An African preacher who was telling his followers that marrying a divorcee is adultery and that there would be no future in the marriage has come under fire from Apostle Okose Emmanuel.

He refuted this preacher and counseled divorcés to seek love and fulfillment in matrimony once more.

He went on to say that religion is the main issue facing our generation and that it has deeply ingrained itself in people.

Apostle Okose Emmanuel believes that common logic shouldn’t be required when interpreting the Bible.

He continued his explanation by quoting a biblical passage in which he described how God gave Hosea the order to divorce his wife despite God’s professed dislike of divorce.

According to him, one should end a bad marriage before passing away in it.

The apostle urged divorced people to love again and to give themselves another chance.

