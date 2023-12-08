As the Christmas season approaches, some areas within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are encountering a shortage of available Naira currency.

In Abuja’s AYA area, at least seven commercial banks failed to dispense cash on Thursday, according to observations made by a correspondent.

This situation of cash unavailability at ATMs has persisted for about a week, hindering withdrawals.

Interestingly, the scene showcased numerous Point of Sales (POS) operators conducting business in front of these banks. Samuel, one of the POS operators, expressed dismay over the ATMs’ consistent inability to dispense cash, mentioning that cash availability is limited to specific hours of the day.

In his words;