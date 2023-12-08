A Nigerian woman living in the UK was overwhelmed with joy after receiving a brand new car as a push gift from her loving husband.

After welcoming their bundle of joy earlier in the year, the woman had nearly abandoned hope of receiving this special token until December, when her husband presented her with the keys to her dream car.

Overcome with emotion, she took to social media, sharing the news with the world:.

Taking to her Twitter page, the woman shared photos of the new car as she appreciates her man for giving her the push gift.

“My push gift is finally here! And my man! Thank you to my man! ❤️❤️”. She wrote.

The heartwarming story instantly spread like wildfire, garnering countless congratulations and admiration for the husband’s thoughtful gesture.

Push gifts, a growing trend, offer fathers a way to express their profound appreciation for their partners’ remarkable strength and resilience throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

See her post below;



