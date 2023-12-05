Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, a controversial Nigerian singer, has written an appreciation note to his creator following his attendance at the British Fashion Awards.

The singer is currently making the rounds online following his appearance at the prestigious Fashion Award.

The street singer, who has since formed an alias with Skepta, was his right-hand man at the award show in London. Portable was seen in a suit being led into the award with Skepta by his side in videos that circulated online.

Now taking to his Instagram page, he appreciated his Maker for always coming through for him. He noted how despite his challenges, his creator is always beside him.

Asking him to do it again for him, he thanked Him for his new feat.

“Do it again BigGod 🙏🙏🙏 Am grateful oh lord no matter how hard it is you have always been here from the beginning to the end 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

@skepta @portablebaeby we are outside IKA OF AFRICA live in London Fashion Awards 2023″.