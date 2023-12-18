Presidential candidate Peter Obi criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips, emphasizing the need to attract foreign investors rather than actively seeking them.

Obi, speaking during a forum titled ‘ParallelFact,’ likened foreign investors to bees attracted to honey, suggesting that creating an appealing environment would naturally draw them in.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, upon receiving the Man-of-the-Year award, highlighted Nigeria’s engagement with global markets, clarifying that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) requires serious commitment from investors.

He emphasized Nigeria’s efforts in reforms and building confidence for safe investments, citing recent successes in securing substantial deals, notably a $500 million agreement with Germany for renewable energy projects and a $116 million French investment supporting start-ups and job creation.

Tinubu’s recent travels included COP28 in Dubai, the G20 Summit in India, the UN General Assembly in New York, and engagements in Berlin, all aimed at advancing FDI in Nigeria.