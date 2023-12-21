Bauchi State Police Command’s Operations Restore Peace (ORP) apprehended 19-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim for the alleged murder of his Facebook girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande, at Happiness Garden Hotel in Bayan Gari on December 18.

Ibrahim reportedly stabbed Ande in the upper chest, causing her distress. Attempting to escape, he also injured Zaharaddeen Adamu, 36, in the hand.

Police spokesperson Ahmed Wakil disclosed that the accused and victim had connected on Facebook in 2023.

Their relationship led Ibrahim to allegedly steal ₦400,000 from his father’s account to spend time with Ande in Port Harcourt.

A dispute over a N5,000 debt escalated, leading to a fatal confrontation. Police intervened, rescuing Ibrahim and moving Ande’s body to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.