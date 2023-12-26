The Enugu State Police Command has announced the arrest of eight suspects linked to the tragic murder of a traditional ruler in the state, Mr. Patrick Ezugwu of Akutara, in Adani Autonomous Community, Uzo Uwani Council Area.

The late traditional ruler was killed on Sunday at approximately 9 pm by armed assailants.

In response to the incident, Commissioner of Police Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu visited the community on Monday, pledging that those responsible for the heinous act would face prosecution.

Expressing the state’s unwavering stance against crime, Uzuegbu emphasized the Governor’s directive to intensify efforts in ensuring the apprehension of all involved individuals.

He highlighted the deployment of investigative teams from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to gather information and capture the culprits responsible for the tragic incident.

The Commissioner reiterated the state’s commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activities and assured the community of the governor’s deep concern.

He emphasized that the perpetrators would face the full weight of the law, assuring the public that justice would prevail.