The Rivers State Police Command reported the neutralization of two infamous kidnappers, including a gang leader known as ‘Occasion,’ in a shootout within a forest in Emuoha Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko disclosed the incident, also revealing the rescue of four individuals held captive, blindfolded, for two days in the kidnappers’ hideout.

The victims were freed after law enforcement subdued the criminals amidst a gunfire exchange.

A commercial driver, one of those rescued, recounted encountering a roadblock caused by a fallen tree during his routine trip to Port Harcourt.

As he considered reversing, armed men emerged, firing at his and another vehicle’s tires.

He recalled how the assailants, numbering six, compelled them to lie on the ground and subsequently abducted them into the deep recesses of the forest. Despite police intervention, they were taken further into the woods.