Reality TV star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David has reacted to the post by an Instagram blogger who claims she’s not on good terms with colleague, CeeC over a music video they featured.

Controversial blogger Cutie Juls has alleged that Doyin has refused to post the music video of Mc Galaxy she featured in together with colleague Ceec.

According to the Instagram blogger, Doyin refused to share the video on her page with the excuse that the video captured more of CeeC, making her feel left out.

According to the allegations of the blogger, Doyin told the producers of the music video to re-edit the video

However, Doyin has shot down the allegations of the blogger, Cutie Juls saying that every story posted in connection to the video brouhaha is a PR stunt and must be ignored.

See her post below: