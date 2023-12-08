Students from the Federal University Lafia (FULafia) protested after unknown gunmen abducted several students from an off-campus lodge near the university.

The gunmen stormed the residence, taking students and firing shots. Outraged by this and the persistent insecurity, the protesters, displaying placards with messages like ‘Students Lives Matter,’ demanded the immediate release of their kidnapped peers.

Expressing frustration over the ongoing security threats, the students called for an end to the dangerous situation, stating they’ve reached a breaking point.

Some students criticized government officials for what they perceive as a lack of action due to the victims’ non-association with them.

Allegations were also made against the Nigeria Police for allegedly disrupting the peaceful protest, implying involvement in the kidnappings.

Police presence was reported to restore order. The Gandu community, near FULafia’s permanent site, accommodates numerous students and faculty members, raising concerns over safety.