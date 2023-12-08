US based-Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, has reacted after she called him out for not contributing to their children’s school fees.

Recall that in a live Video, Korra expressed concern over the financial burden this places on her.

She also revealed her preference for private schooling, citing concerns about the quality of education in public schools and the lack of suitable options in Los Angeles.

Justin Dean responded to Korra Obidi’s allegation in a video, highlighting the affordability of public schools in America.

He emphasized that public education is funded by taxpayers through property taxes, making it a free option for families.

However, he acknowledges that the quality of public schools varies depending on the location.

Dean further explained that areas with more expensive homes, where residents pay higher property taxes, tend to have better-funded public schools and he lives in such area.

He also has a nanny who has 30 years teaching experience.

