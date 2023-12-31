Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has gotten married to the love of his life, Tiwi.

The movie star took to Instagram to share the exciting news to his followers.

Kunle Remi shared blur photos of himself and his wife as he announces that they have gotten married.

The movie star extended a sincere prayer to his followers, wishing them the ability to find their soulmates and embark on fulfilling journeys of love.

He assured everyone that God’s love exists and can soothe the anxieties of those feeling lost or searching endlessly for love.

Kunle encouraged them to stay calm and trust God’s plan for their happiness, rather than chasing their own definition of what love should be.

In his words;

“First Slide

👩🏾TIWI -: Hey KR, Pull up!

Second slide.

👨🏾KR -: Pulled up and put a ring on it.

Third slide

🤵🏾‍♂️👰🏾‍♀️ BOO -: Locked in.

.

I know you want to see more 😉

Exclusive story and images on www.kunleremi.com

But first : This is from us to you reading this.

We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you.

We know two things: your person is already born, and they reside on earth. Stay open, expectant, and ready because 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.

KTTV.”

See below;

