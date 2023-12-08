Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shares what her stepson saved her phone number with, illuminating her loving relationship with her stepchildren.

The mother of two shared on Instagram how one of her stepsons had thoughtfully saved her contact information on his phone.

Regina Daniels was ecstatic to receive this sweet gesture, calling her the “coolest stepmom in the world, Sweet16.” Her words conveyed her happiness and her unwavering desire for more motherly moments.

“Awww look at what my big boy saved my number with. Coolest Stepmom of the World Sweet 16,” she gushed in the short video.

She further quizzed him, “Am I just cool, what else am I?”

He responded, “Someone I like to be when I grow older.”

Regina Daniels added, “I love you baby. Cos I love the sweet 16; we hope to be always be sweet 16.”

Regina Daniels has already experienced her stepchildren’s kindness and generosity on previous occasions. She was once delightfully surprised by Amir Nwoko with a thoughtful gift of fabric valued at 15,000 Naira.