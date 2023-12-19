Popular Nigerian skitmaker Sabinus recently delighted fans with his latest video, featuring an amusing encounter with crossdresser Bobrisky.

The video humorously portrays Sabinus experiencing the effects of excessive alcohol consumption after a night of clubbing, leading to a surprising situation where he ends up sharing a bed with Bobrisky, eliciting giggles from viewers.

Despite Sabinus and Bobrisky’s history of online banter, notably Sabinus referring to the transvestite as “a senior man,” a term Bobrisky rejects, many internet users found their latest comedic collaboration surprising and entertaining.

The video depicts Sabinus meeting a woman at a hotel after a nightclub outing, intending to engage in an intimate encounter.

However, as the situation begins to escalate, the woman advises Sabinus to freshen up from his energetic dancing at the club.

Following her suggestion, Sabinus heads to the bathroom to wash up, complying with her advice.

Upon returning, Sabinus realizes to his dismay that the woman he brought in was actually Bobrisky, a revelation that catches him off guard.

Feeling disappointed, Sabinus attempts to seek a refund for the unexpected encounter, only to face Bobrisky’s insistence that he join them in bed for services, leading to a comical twist in the scenario.

