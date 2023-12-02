Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has said the lack of professionalism in Nollywood is increasing due to the number of bad eggs that has infiltrated the industry.

The seasoned screen star, in an exclusive interview with Saturday Beats, said those who are not educated enough to know the rules and principles of the movie industry are responsible for the unprofessionalism.

She, however, stated that the situation was the same in other entertainment industries, where the lack of professionalism was becoming more rampant.

She said:

“The bad eggs, who are not well educated and trained enough for the job to know the rules and tenets of the profession, are the ones responsible (for unprofessionalism).

The sad part is that such display of unprofessionalism is currently increasing by the day in all industries.”