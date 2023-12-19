In the early hours of Tuesday, unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits launched an attack on Tursa village in Sokoto State’s Rabbah Local Government area.

The attack resulted in the tragic killing of one person and the abduction of six individuals from the village.

Sokoto State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at midnight on Tuesday.

According to Rufai, the gunmen infiltrated the village, setting a room on fire and fatally burning one person inside.

Additionally, they destroyed two motorcycles and kidnapped six villagers. Cattle were also reportedly stolen during the attack.

Rufai assured the public of further updates as investigations continue, highlighting that the state’s commissioner of police has initiated a manhunt for the suspected criminals involved in the incident.