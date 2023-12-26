Tragedy struck on Christmas day in Osun State as nine individuals reportedly lost their lives in a road traffic accident along the Ikirun-Offa highway near Inisa town.

The accident involved a trailer loaded with bags of beans and transporting passengers from Niger State to Edo State.

Regrettably, the collision resulted in the demise of nine passengers, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Those injured were promptly taken to Orotunde Hospital in Ikirun for urgent medical attention, and the deceased were placed in the hospital’s morgue.

Confirming the incident, Adeleke Kehinde, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), disclosed that the accident occurred at Yidi Junction, Inisa town, in the early hours of Christmas Day.

He detailed that a Mitsubishi Canter, bearing plate number MNA606SB NIGER and loaded with bags of beans from Niger State en route to Benin, Edo State, was involved in the tragic accident.

Kehinde further explained that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials intervened by moving the injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital while also transferring the remains of the deceased to the hospital’s morgue.

Additionally, both the bags of beans and the vehicle involved in the accident were taken to Inisa Police Divisional Headquarters.