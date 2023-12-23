Suspected assassins, yet to be identified, carried out a gruesome attack on Thursday, resulting in the tragic murder of Dr. David Adefikayo, the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic, at his residence in Kanbi, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Around 8:30 pm, the assailants entered Dr. Adefikayo’s home, despite his desperate pleas and offers of money or belongings, and fatally shot him in front of his horrified wife and children.

Adding to the family’s trauma, the gunmen abducted the deceased’s youngest daughter, a 16-year-old, before fleeing the scene.

As of now, the whereabouts of the abducted girl and the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.

A close family source, preferring anonymity, described the harrowing incident, expressing deep shock and grief.

The community is also profoundly affected, mourning the loss of Dr. Adefikayo, a highly regarded individual who made significant contributions to local healthcare.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, was unavailable for comment at the time of this report, leaving critical details surrounding the incident unresolved.