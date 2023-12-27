Residents in Plateau state, who fell victim to herdsmen attacks on Christmas Eve, have been laid to rest in a mass burial.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of over 96 individuals while causing extensive property damage, including the burning of numerous homes in communities across Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

The attacks ravaged several villages such as Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV villages in Gashish, and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi LGA, as well as in Bokkos LGA on Sunday, December 24.

Reports from the Berom Youth Moulders Association, under Solomon Mwantiri’s leadership, revealed that NTV village witnessed nine casualties, Mai Yanga Sabo had five, Darwat reported three, and Hurum had one victim.

Bokkos and its surrounding villages suffered the most significant toll, with a death count exceeding 40, along with extensive injuries, looting of essential supplies, and property destruction.

