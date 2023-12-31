Jada P, Wizkid’s baby mama, speaks on goodbyes after the musician was seen hanging out and having fun with Tiwa Savage, the Afrobeats queen, at a party in Lagos.

The Grammy-winning singer has been making the rounds on social media after he was seen having a good time with his colleague, Tiwa Savage, and many netizens gushed over their lovely friendship.

However, amid the trend, Jada P took to her Twitter page to speak on goodbyes and problems which never last forever.

Some netizens have suggested that she’s making reference to the trending videos.

@temsishere said: “Mama calm down . Wizkid is yours forever.

We love you 🤗.

He’s just a guy. Guys like to just have fun sometimes it’s never deep.

I know it’s hard but try not to bring the bad times to social media

Happy New Year 🥰”

@Siinclair_Ness asked: “Are you trying to let us know something babes??”

@Judithoflagos stated: “Just small hangout? U don dey drop quote”

@Jeremiahpablo4 commented: “Na Tiwa cause this one! 😭😭😭”

“Nothing last forever. Not even our problems

Some goodbyes set you free.

Enter the new year with a clean heart 🫶🏽”

