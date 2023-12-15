Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has appeal to Nigerians to stop sending him their account numbers.

Whitemoney took to his Instagram story to issue a stern warning to Nigerians to stop sending him account numbers.

He said that while he is aware that the year is almost over, it does not suggest that their lives will end.

He claimed that since he always sees what he expects when he opens his DMs, he is now afraid to do so.

According to Whitemoney, some people’s lives are perfectly fine, that’s why they conduct giveaway of N1 million or N2 million online.

He stated that he is not an accountant and wouldn’t mind if Nigerians send him money for Christmas too.

