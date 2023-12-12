Famous Afrobeats star, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido caused a stir on social media when he was seen at a nightclub in Lagos carrying a large suitcase stuffed with millions of naira.

In the widely shared video, a sizable suitcase holding multiple bundles of millions of naira notes was displayed.

Since Davido, the talented singer, was photographed near the suitcase, many people assumed that he was the owner of the cash.

Concerned people quickly flocked the post’s comment section to discuss the singer as soon as the video of the money went viral.

Here are some reactions below:

@HaYoMiDe_: “The GOAT.”

@ebubeczn: “Why do they spend this much money on meaning less stuff?”

@mitch_millie: “If Wizzy no do una goat no go do. No worry wizzy go soon drop another assignment for una.Una mind go dey.”

@optionzdadaz: “Comot 13 million, the remaining 2m that’s my capital. See my capital wey I dey find, Jesus!!! Pablo Adeleke.”

@joshcyp10: “Nah only GOD no who he borrow this one from again lik dis just to compete with is boss big wiz debt no de tire David.”

@Dunjoye40: “Where you see foreign note with this 500 naira he no reach wiz bundle.”

@CHARISMA411: “Meanwhile all the people wey Davido dey owe the guy never settle them o.”

@FCB_Moses: “They said he can’t spend like a certain Wiz. Davido normal lifestyle.”

