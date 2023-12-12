Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has taken a swipe at the Grammy-nominated artiste, Davido Adeleke for calling his in-law, Dele Momodu ‘my boy.’

Theinfong recalls that in a song released by Falz some years ago titled ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’, featuring Davido and Olamide, the DMW boss slammed the uncle of his baby mama, Mr Dele.

He referred to the Dele Momodu, the Ovation founder as ‘his boy’ when they had a beef at the time.

Odumodublvck, recounted the lyrics while stressing how impactful it was.

He concluded by referring to Davido as a ‘fool’ for making such an extensive lyrics despite looking so simple.

In his words:

“MR DELE NA MY BOY. DELE NA MY BOY. IS ONE OF THE HARDEST LYRIC I HAVE EVER HEARDDDDD. @davido YOU BE FOOOOOL 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭. SO SIMPLE BUT HARDDD.”

