You may recall that Phyna was recently chastised by a hair dealer for allegedly refusing to return a wig that had been “rented” after the rental period had ended.

A recent video that Phyna shared on social media revealed that she had rented the wig, despite having previously refuted the accusations. The hair vendor had rejected it, even though she claimed to have returned it after being called out.

She claimed that the harm the hair dealer inflicted on her outweighed the expense of the wig, so she decided to keep it.

She also mentioned that the hair dealer had taken notice of her absences and had sent some policemen to her house, where they left a letter.

Phyna said, “Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two policemen, the hairstylist, and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she didn’t know the woman.

“And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name, and my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”

