Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has urged her fans not to vote for her after she was nominated alongside her fellow colleagues for an award.

Taking to her Instagram page, Phyna warned her fans not to waste their time and energy voting for her.

After her outburst, a Twitter (X) fan responded and asked her if she was worried about her position of loosing to other strong BBNaija characters.

In response, Phyna bragged and said she is no longer in the same league as her BBNaija colleagues.

She said:

“For your information, your faves can have it. I just really want you people to know, and especially fools like you to know I have gone beyond BBN.

“If it’s an award with people from other categories of entertainment, I would take it… As far as it’s BBN, your faves can have it. Thank you.”

