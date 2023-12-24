Controversial reality TV star turned OAP, Natacha Akide, known professionally as Tacha, shared stunning photoshoots as she marks her ’23rd birthday’.

The On-air personality displayed her impeccable sense of style on her Instagram page, sharing alluring pictures of herself donning an exquisite two-piece yellow feathery suit paired with silver heels.

Tacha’s Instagram post included a video of her confidently cat walking, adding an extra touch of glamour to her birthday celebration.

“BiRTHDAY GiRl TACHA!!!! Trending #1 IN NIGERIA!!!🎈🎈 20 FUCKING THREE!!!🎈🚨🎂 Happy Birthday TO ME,” Tacha captioned the post.

However, there were speculations surrounding Tacha’s 23rd birthday, as she gained widespread recognition in 2019 after participating in the Big Brother reality TV show at the age of 23, and she turned 24 later that same year.

Despite the speculations, colleagues like Nengi, Alex Unusual, Olivia, Irene, and others extended heartfelt wishes to Tacha. Her comments section was flooded with congratulations from her fans.

See below: