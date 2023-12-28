Controversial Nigerian actor and social critic, Uche Maduagwu has met movie star, Kanayo O. Kanayo for the first time in an eventful manner.

The actor paid the veteran actor a visit in his office to beg for forgiveness after dragging him over his comment on the ailment of comic act, John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu.

Kanayo laid hands on him and prayed for the vocal thespian to use his social media page for better purposes and asked God to bless him.

Uche Maduagwu who was overwhelmed, disclosed that the legendary actor gave him 2 million naira as a parting gift. He described Kanayo as the most generous person in Nollywood.

He wrote:

“This is divine FAVOUR, my Daddy @kanayo.o.kanayo has Finally FORGIVEN me for criticizing him and gave me Two Million Naira for Christmas, OMG, this is too much, I’ve been Crying all day, tears of JOY, he PRAYED for me and then surprisingly gave me 2 Million Naira.

“Sir, you are the most Generous in Nollywood, you are my Destiny helper, Abeg, make you Na help me Thank this Great Legend.”