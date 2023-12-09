Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has penned an appreciation to his colleague, Tonto Dikeh after she gifted him another plot of land in Ikorodu as Christmas gift.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thepsian emphasized his disbelief and gratitude for her generosity, highlighting that she had previously gifted him land in Abuja during a visit.

While questioning his worthiness of such generosity, Uche Maduagwu encouraged his fans to thank Tonto Dikeh on her page.

He wrote;

“Jesus, this is too much a surprise, Guy’s, Mama King just gave me another Plot of #Land in IKORODU as a Christmas Gift, God this is too much, First it was a Plot of Land in #Abuja when I visited her, now she has surprised me with another Plot of Land in #IKORODU, Lagos State, honestly, I never expected this, I thought Na only for Abuja she Dey give people Land, never knew #Lagos own Dey. Abeg make you Na rush go her page @tontolet to Thank her, Wetin I do to deserve all this kindness from this woman?”

See below;

