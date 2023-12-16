Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to finishing all ongoing projects inherited from previous governments.
Speaking during the commissioning of the Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OHIA) office and the State Secretariat complex in Abere, Adeleke emphasized the importance of preventing the waste of public funds due to abandoned projects by past administrations.
He pledged to continue completing and utilizing these inherited projects, irrespective of political differences. Adeleke also highlighted the resolution to tackle challenges in the state’s healthcare sector, particularly addressing manpower shortages, as outlined in the 2024 budget.
In his words;
“I invite our people to remember that I pledged to complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administrations. I remain committed to that obligation.”
“Public funds must never be wasted due to political differences. I have completed several of such uncompleted projects. Today, we are commissioning another inherited project to house a very successful state agency, the OHIS. From this new edifice, our administration will continue its drive towards expanded health coverage and access.”
Discussion about this post