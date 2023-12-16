Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to finishing all ongoing projects inherited from previous governments.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OHIA) office and the State Secretariat complex in Abere, Adeleke emphasized the importance of preventing the waste of public funds due to abandoned projects by past administrations.

He pledged to continue completing and utilizing these inherited projects, irrespective of political differences. Adeleke also highlighted the resolution to tackle challenges in the state’s healthcare sector, particularly addressing manpower shortages, as outlined in the 2024 budget.

In his words;