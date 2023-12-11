Popular music executive, Soso Soberekon sparks a debate online as he highlights a point in marriage when s3x happens without an ounce of romance.

The businessman who went viral after gifting the sum of two million naira to the son of late singer, Mohbad got people talking following his view about marriage.

According to Soso Soberekon, despite how romance during s3x is a considerable factor in making matrimony fun, sometimes, lovemaking with the same individual comes without any emotions attached.

He added that it’d simply feel like a chore without commitment or effort sometimes.

He said:

“Na when you marry you go know say sex without Romance exist , you go just hear turn…… Pa! Pa! Pa! Pa! Let’s sleep 😂.”

See below:

Check out reactions trailing his post below:

orjiobi penned: “This is only true for unhealthy marriages. For healthy marriages, you make love and not have sex. #Period.”

cravingsdelight_ opined: “I reject this kind of marriage o.”

cynthiakerendian wrote: “Am just seeing God forbid and Tufiakwa everywhere 😂😂😂😂😂 anyways until then 😂 I wish you all well.”

chibbz_01 noted: “God please may this never happen to I and my spouse. Hope we always desire each other truly.”