Nigerian singer, Portable has addressed his recent boxing match against actor Charles Okocha, explaining why he didn’t unleash his full potential.

The much-anticipated fight, which took place on December 27, 2023, saw Portable emerge victorious after four rounds.

However, some viewers were left wondering why the usually energetic singer appeared somewhat subdued in the ring.

In a new video, Portable sheds light on his strategy, revealing that he had performed at a show just before the fight.

This, he claims, significantly impacted his energy levels.

“I swear to God who made me, if I hadn’t gone to the show that day, despite my stress in the midst of a massive crowd, I was just throwing blows. The blows Charles Okocha was supposed to receive, I delivered them to the people at the show.” He said.

Portable emphasizes that he was already drained before facing Charles Okocha, both physically and mentally:

“I was already tired before reaching Charles Okocha’s location, having performed earlier. I was under a lot of stress. If Charles Okocha had faced my full energy, he might have been seriously injured or killed by me.” He added

