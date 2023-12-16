Renowned Nigerian singer and son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, has revealed why he doesn’t believe in God.

In an interview with Hip TV, the controversial singer made it clear that he doesn’t believe in the concept that people believe in when it comes to God.

According to Seun Kuti, he doesn’t believe in the concept that anyone is responsible for the creation and doesn’t see any reason why such a person is supposed to be giving credit.

In his words:

“I don’t believe in God. Not in the concept that people believe in that there is a guy watching over everybody, will judge you when you die.

I don’t believe in the concept that anyone is responsible for the creation. If somebody created this, are we supposed to be giving the person credit?

80% of human beings are living in hunger and we are supposed to be his most prized possession. I don’t believe in God, in the concept that people believe in him.

There is something but it isn’t like the way we are told”.

Watch him speak below: