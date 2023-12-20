Big Brother Naija star, Kim Oprah has revealed why she never buys her things in Nigeria.

Kim Oprah noted that lately, she figured out that everything being sold in Nigeria is fake.

She added that since she cares so much about her health and wellbeing, she purchases her products whenever she travels.

She said she buys them in bulk so it can be sufficient until she travels again.

In her words:

“Let me make this clear… I thank God for exposure, that’s why I never buy things in Nigeria down to my personal effects.. figured out a while ago that everything being sold here is mostly fake, and I care about health so I only purchase my products when I travel, and I buy them in bulk so it can last till the next time I travel… God save us in this country.”