BBNaija All-stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has penned a sweet note to his girlfriend, Kim Oprah on her birthday today, December 15.

The reality star shared lovedup photos of himself and his woman via his Instagram story.

In his caption, Cross Okonkwo described Kim Oprah as his safe place.

While showering prayers on her, the brand influencer promised her a lifetime by her side.

Her wrote;

“Happy birthday my safe place. Wishing you a beautiful year ahead.

May God give you all your heart desires hun.

May God keep blessing you sweet heart. It’s a forever thing”

See below;

ALSO READ: “He isn’t much of himself and he’s trying to distract the pain” — Long time friend of Wizkid, Tufab, expresses concern for the musician