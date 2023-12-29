Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, reveals why single Nigerian men should toast her without fear.

Sophia Momodu, held a Q and A session with her Instagram followers during which she answered various questions and requests.

An admirer subtly shot his shot at her by making his intentions for her known, stating that if there hadn’t been someone that would gun him down for chasing her, he would have married her.

The admirer wrote:

“I for just marry you if no he say them go shoot me straight up.”

In response to this, Sophia made it known to the admirer and others that there’s nobody stopping them from making their advances.

She said:

“THERE’S NOBODY ANYWHERE THAT HAS THE RIGHT TO SHOOT YOU. TOAST MEEEEEEE”

See below: