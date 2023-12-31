Popular Nigerian comedian and singer, Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, better also known as Nasboi, has said he will choose music over comedy if he were to pick one.

He made this disclosure in an interview that he started his entertainment career as a musician, but it was hunger and depression that made him to start doing comedy.

The comedian, who released a song ‘Umbrella’ which is currently making waves online, also dismissed speculations that he wants to dump skit-making. He said he intends to combine both.

In his words:

“I would choose music, because it is my first love. Comedy came later. Though I have always been quite funny, it was actually hunger and depression that made me start comedy. Funnily enough, I am a very shy person.”

“I have not stopped comedy. I intend to create a balance, though I know I might not move at the same pace as before, but I will surely do both.”