Grammy winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced plans to distribute 100 million naira for Christmas celebrations among children.

Wizkid, via a post on his Instagram page, the singer announced his intention to share 100 million naira with kids in memory of his late mum, Mrs Morayo Balogun.

While specific details about the distribution haven’t been provided yet, he hinted that it starts today in Surulere.

He wrote:

“100 million for the kids for Christmas! Lord bless us all, starts in Surulere tonight”

See below:

See netizens reactions below:

@olanrewajuadig7: “100 million this money too long seh.”

@Tobilobaol43223: “Wizkid just realized nothing Dey this life, To give out millions no hard for him again.”

@choircoord: “We’re your kid Bigwiz… Na why we Dy call you popsy.”

@kent_patrick09: “If you see me for Surulere this night dressed up as a kid, mind your business o.”

@BayoLovesyou: “Buh according to you his fans e no like show off?wetin con happen.”