Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, commonly known as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who was photographed showing off bundles of money before throwing them through the window for his followers to grab.

Wizkid can be seen sitting comfortably in his car as he drives around in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

Seconds after, he was seen with a large sum of money after which the window of the car was brought down for him.

Without hesitation, he threw several notes out of the moving car, an amount that his fans outside rushed to pick up.

The action of the Nigerian singer got attention on social media as many people have stormed the comment page of the post to react to the video.

See some reactions below:

@Unusualann13: “See as money dy fly.”

@becoming_aso: “Since this boyy mama die e just dey misbehave e be like say na mummy dey caution big wiz before.”

@jemi_wayne: “The way ogbeni wizzy take dey spend this days you go know say the money over plenty. He just dey find way to spend since.”

@Wizzythelegend: “He has too much money…I swear…He’s money his too long. Dem no born Davido or burnaboy well make dem spend like this Aje…His income is crazy..Richest African artist.”

@choicedavid21: “After wiz mom passed he realized there is nothing to this life once you die that’s it so he is enjoying it to the fullest and at his home town.”

@Drxzzii: “If david try spend d way wiz dey do these last few days omo he go need like 5 albums to recover.”

Watch video below;