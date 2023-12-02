A Nigerian lady has sparked a debate by claiming that Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, is wealthier than French professional footballer Kylian Mbappé.

In a public post shared by a social media user, the lady wrote: “Wizkid is richer, but because we don’t appreciate our own, many people will say Mbappé.”

Her claim was in response to an Instagram post asking who was wealthier, Wizkid or Mbappé. Her response quickly went viral.

In response to the lady’s statement, many who disagree with her have flooded the comments section of the post to share their opinions on the matter.

@MorningStarRMA: “Mbappé that collected GDP of Nigeria and Kenya together as signing bonus last year and is now collecting 75m per year at PSG, making him the second most paid after Ronaldo. Wizkid will wreck himself and his fellow musicians trying to earn that much.”

@omorogiec: “Have seen enough people saying nønsense with confidence but bro, this one is Legendary.”

@Beausteven_blog: “Money Dey music …. It comes with longevity… football money comes bigger in a short period.”

@191Introvert: “lol mbappe go buy Nigeria if they put it out on sale. That Saudi offer alone don buy my state.”

@_kinzeylee: “Lol, she doesn’t know how long football money is. It’s not her fault.”

@Eqraaam: “She can’t taste the dollar let her appreciate her naira.”

