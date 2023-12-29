Multiple award-winning Afrobeats singer, WizKid has reportedly splashed over a billion naira to acquire a brand new Ferrari SF90.

The news was broken by a famous auto dealer, @Datboi_autos on Instagram who tagged the Grammy winner.

It was gathered that Wizkid had spent a whopping 1.4 billion naira to get the exotic sports car.

Wizkid’s fan, @Sakpo0007 who also shared the news on his page wrote;

“Wizkid just bought the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with Asseto Ferrano Package worth N1.4 Billion Naira 🥶😭🔥🔥”

See photo below:

See netizens reactions below;

Gdegreat065 asked: “Why the lavish spending ?”

Apocalypto101 said: “Trust me davido and burna go follow thread to Dey buy there own in billion!!!! Nah wizkid first start em the pace setter”

Davisonricc wrote: “The money too long 🤭😍”

Anonymous0172627 wrote: “Congratulations to the big bird @wizkidayo”