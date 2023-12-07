A young man who claims to be an old friend of Wizkid, the famous Afrobeat singer, recalls how they were close when he had a goat as a pet.

A viral video on social media depicted an elderly man recounting his encounter with Wizkid in Ghana.

The man stated that he used to be financially buoyant and close to the singer back when he used to shop at his boutique somewhere in Accra.

When asked if Wizkid may still recognize him, he affirmatively stated that the singer would do so while emphasizing his old age.

“Wizkid is my real right man; back then Accra Ghana before he worked with R2Bees. Then, he has a goat as his pet. If Wizkid sees me, he’d recognize me; except for old age that has changed my look. Wizkid know me,” he said in part.

see_simonpees said: “I see people saying Wizkid don’t know him…bro bigwiz is a human being and don’t forget about his early beginnings! Wizkid no be God that no man can see…trust me,wizkid is my favourite artist! But i still mind my business when i see him. I have come across him,chill in same spot with him more then 3times and i still don’t have pictures or videos..i just want enjoy the time with him..”

charme9ja penned: “Make wizkid just comment say “Ma guyyyyyyyyy” 😂😂 make everywhere burst.”

son_of_the_soil__0 wrote: “Everybody know say na Goat be he pet na nor feel say because you say na goat be he pet mean say una too na guys o everybody know say na gbavido be he pet 😂una don start again area😂.”

aig001 said: “Never look down on anyone I think there is an element of truth here if you know wiz story.”

kingbaileymo penned: “Zero meters for you bro, I know you but I pay when I buy clothes from you.”