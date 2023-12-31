Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has weighed in on the plantain saga that is currently shaking the internet.

It was reported that a man exposed his dad for demanding that his mom who just lost her father fries plantain for him.

After the news broke out many Netizens have criticized the man for his lack of empathy towards his mourning wife.

However, movie star, Uche Ugbodo who seems not to be bothered stated that the wife could have just cooked for him and it didn’t have to be a big deal.

According to her, the grandfather is already dead and the husband who is alive is entitled to plantains fried by his wife.

Her fellow industry colleagues have tried to advise her against her statement but she still insists and stands on her point.

See her post below: