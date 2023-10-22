Popular Nollywood actress, and entrepreneur Uche Ogbodo, who recently welcomed her third child (a boy), has lamented over the challenges of motherhood.

The delactable screen diva, via her Instagram page, disclosed that motherhood seems new to her every time despite it being her third time.

Uche Ogbodo revealed how she welcomed all her 3 children via Cesarean section and all of them came with their different types of pain and newness. However, her third child is the toughest one.

Despite it all, she is grateful to be strong and healthy but the sleepless nights are surely fucking her mental health and her entire life.

“Motherhood seems new to me every time. This is my 3 baby and my 3 C-Section but all of them came with their different types of Pain and newness. And this is by far the toughest one. But I’m grateful to be this strong and healthy. But the sleepless nights are surely fucking my mental health and my entire life.”

She added that nobody knows her story and she isn’t ready to spill but God has been there with her from day one.

“Nobody knows this Story and I’m not ready to Spill it. But God has been here with me from Day 1 so I’m grateful.

But How Do Working Moms of this Generation deal with their Altered Life and Sleepless Nights pls?

And Again, Pls what Can I take to reduce my tummy”.

