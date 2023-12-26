Hardcore Wizkid’s fan weeps in pain after being slapped by the singer for being too eager to take a video selfie without permission.

The fan stated that he had never met the singer before and that seeing him at an event and approaching him to take a video selfie felt like a dream come true.

Unfortunately for him, the singer also slapped him on the back.

The fan lamented that he didn’t know what mood Wizkid was in that day, and he was saddened by the fact that the singer had been giving out cash to people but decided to give him a slap instead.

See some reactions below;

@kennyninobrown commented: “Why will Wizkid do that🙄🙄 That’s not good”

@mubbyzeez remarked: “Wiz wey don high😂”

@mubbyzeez opined: “Wiz just dey play with am😂”

@destinyeduwoh stated: “Number one day fan 😂 this English is not adding up”

Watch video below …